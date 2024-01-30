Why Is 60 Degrees (SXTP) Stock Down 33% Today?

60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) stock is falling on Tuesday after the specialty pharmaceutical company’s public offering went into effect.
60 Degrees originally revealed plans for a public offering last week with its intention to enact it as soon as possible. Now that offering is live today after filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In its previous filing, 60 Degrees said it planned to offer up to 4,792,333 units. These would each come with a share of SXTP stock and a warrant to purchase another share. We don’t know the exact price of the offering but SXTP was planning to base it off of its prior closing price. It also intended for the exercise price of the warrants to be 110% of the offering price.
What’s Happening to SXTP Stock
Investors don’t appear happy about the stock offering today with SXTP shares falling 32.7% as of Tuesday morning. That makes sense as the offering dilutes the stakes of current shareholders.
It also seems likely that the units in the public offering are being sold for a discount to their prior closing price. That’s another reason shares of SXTP stock are likely falling on Tuesday.
As of this writing, roughly 663,000 shares of SXTP stock have changed hands. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of about 615,000 shares.
Investors looking for all of the latest stock market stories today are in luck!
We have coverage of the biggest stock market news happening on Tuesday! That includes everything going on with Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock, Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock and General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock today. You can catch up on these stories at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Why Is Sidus Space (SIDU) Stock Down 44% Today?
- Why Is Agrify (AGFY) Stock Up 61% Today?
- Why General Motors (GM) Stock Is Surging 8% Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed