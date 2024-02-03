3 Penny Stocks With Serious Potential to Make You a Millionaire

Investors can choose from an endless number of companies to achieve exponential returns, but finding the right opportunities and having perfect timing is complicated. For that, there are the penny stocks, which we can invest in to pursue high returns. I saved you some research work by discovering three penny stocks with millionaire potential.
Tellurian (TELL)
Let’s start the list of penny stocks with great potential with this wonderful company, Tellurian (NYSE:TELL), which specializes in harnessing natural gas resources and converting them into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for commercialization in the global market. One of its major projects is the Driftwood LNG project.
Although on the operational side they have been very successful, seeing more gas flowing, LNG prices have not been as high lately, which has resulted in a reduction in its revenues, but this is not an impediment to their future growth and expansion.
As part of their strategies, they recently reached an agreement with Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) to supply essential equipment for Driftwood LNG. This move is completely important to meet their schedule and get LNG flowing through that large project by 2027.
In addition, they are looking to sell some of their exploration and production assets. All this is done to optimize and focus on their flagship project.
Pitney Bowes (PBI)
We now move on to Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a company well-known for its wide range of services, from shipping and mailing to offering technology and financial solutions.
One of its latest innovations is the launch of PitneyAnalytics. This is a cloud-based application built on their incredible advanced technology platform called Shipping 360.
This launch aims to provide companies with a complete view of their shipping, mailing and receiving operations, giving them the opportunity to reduce costs and make more informed decisions across their organization.
In addition, in partnership with PackageHub, the company has launched a box- and label-free returns network, which enables seamless, hassle-free returns at nearly 1,000 locations across the United States.
The company is financially stable and generated $872 million in Q4 revenue.
Asure (ASUR)
To close with a flourish, we have a leader in Human Capital Management solutions, Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) that offers cloud-based solutions.
In its latest quarterly report the firm indicated a significant increase in revenue, approximately 34% compared to the previous year. Much of that growth was driven by a 19% increase in recurring revenue.
As part of their important developments and strategies, they have received an invitation to join the large open SAP PartnerEdge ecosystem, which is undoubtedly an excellent opportunity to unlock new avenues for growth, innovation and expansion.
This partnership will allow Asure to expand into new markets and enhance its payroll tax management business.
Another breakthrough for the company is the introduction of Treasury Compliance Services, which were designed to help regional and niche payroll providers optimally navigate the compliance regulatory landscape.
As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines (no position)