PHUN Stock Alert: Phunware Plunges on 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is falling hard on Friday as investors in the software platform company react to news of a one-for-50 reverse stock split.
Investors in PHUN stock will note that the company is undergoing this reverse stock split as a way to boost the price of its shares. It’s doing so in an effort to avoid delisting from the Nasdaq Exchange.
The problem with PHUN stock is its low trading price. Phunware shares closed out trading on Thursday at just 25 cents. That has it well below the $1 minimum required to maintain a listing on the Nasdaq Exchange.
Phunware notes that the reverse stock split will go into effect after markets close on Feb. 26. That will result in its shares trading on a split-adjusted basis when markets open on Feb. 27. It will still trade under the PHUN ticker but will use 71948P 209 as its new CUSIP number.
What This Means for PHUN Stock
The reverse stock split will see Phunware consolidate 50 shares of PHUN into a single share. Doing so increases its share price without reducing its market capitalization. This will also result in it having approximately 8 million shares outstanding after the reverse split.
PHUN stock is down 22.5% as of Friday morning with more than 76 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is still above that at 117,000 shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.