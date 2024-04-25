Bristol-Myers Squibb Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest BMY Job Cuts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) layoffs are a hot topic on Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company announced major cuts are coming to its workforce.
Bristol-Myers Squibb has revealed that it will reduce its headcount by 6%, or roughly 2,200 employees, with these layoffs. The company is expecting this will save it $1.5 billion per year by 2025.
These job cuts come after the company completed recent acquisition of Karuna and RayzeBio. It’s also worth mentioning that Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 earnings report was released alongside the layoffs news. Investors were unimpressed by its results.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Chief Financial Officer David Elkins provided more details of the layoffs during a conference call. He notes that the headcount reductions are designed to make the company “more agile,” and plans to remove “layers of management so decisions get made more quickly.”
Bristol-Myers Squibb Joins Layoffs Trend
Bristol-Myers Squibb is joining a long list that continues to grow of companies that are laying off employees recently. That includes several other major players in the pharmaceutical space.
The increase in layoffs comes alongside a tough economy for businesses. That includes high inflation and increased interest rates weighing on both companies and consumers.
BMY stock is down 7.9% as of Thursday morning.
