3 Cryptos to Buy for the Next Bull Run: February 2024

The Bitcoin ETF approval accompanied the beginning of 2024. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) costs two times more than at the beginning of last year, and other coins are preparing for an unprecedented growth rally. Billion-dollar investments have come to the crypto world. Investors are choosing among hundreds of cryptos to buy. Investors looking to streamline their research may want to consider these three worthy coins. They can prepare you for the growth period.
Solana (SOL-USD)
Solana (SOL-USD) wasted no time and showed a triple-digit increase in value over the past year. The $30 mark seemed unattainable at the beginning of 2023, but now this cryptocurrency recently exceeded $100 per coin. The historic high set in 2021 has raised expectations for the coin. With a market capitalization of roughly $45 billion, Solana is the fifth most valuable token in the world.
A 340% year-over-year return made some investors think the same rapid growth in 2024 was unlikely. But with the bull run approaching, SOL is an ideal candidate for the list of cryptos to buy.
This first-tier blockchain shows its versatility and adaptability. It supports decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and NFTs. At the same time, one transfer will cost about $0.00025. This set of advantages has led to recent forecasts of a 50-fold increase in value within a year.
SOL successfully maneuvered through the crypto events of 2023. The FTX scandal failed to sink the cryptocurrency, and the court’s decision on XRP, on the contrary, played into its hands. Thanks to the successful reactions of the SOL chart to market changes, it has become the most efficient highly capitalized cryptocurrency in recent times.
Solana’s potential lies in the project’s technological achievements. The processing speed is more than 50,000 transactions per second. This outshines competitors who also charge higher fees for gas. Thanks to these advantages, Solana’s Jupiter temporarily took the lead from Uniswap Ethereum in terms of daily trading volume.
Cardano (ADA-USD)
Since 2017, Cardano (ADA-USD) has been gaining the trust of crypto enthusiasts due to its functionality and reliability. And the community has been able to appreciate this cryptocurrency, as the market capitalization has surged to $18 billion. The convenience of creating verifiable smart contracts and dApps has led to an increase in the project’s profitability.
To remain at the top of the list of cryptos to buy, Cardano continues to build up its technical capabilities. The new version of ClientLab (v0.5.1) shows the project’s potential. Conway Era support and easy integration with the QuickTX management API allows users to register DReps.
In their accounts, they can also create proposals, delegate authority, and vote. Cardano has already launched eight new projects and continues to grow. The community appreciates the opportunities provided. This is evidenced by the platform’s indicators. ADA users conducted more than 4 million transactions in December and January. Another 17 Cardano projects are under development. As these releases come out, the crypto world may see spikes in ADA’s value.
The price surge at the end of 2023 rekindled hope for Cardano’s upward trajectory. Some analysts even see similarities in the token’s behavior now and during the 2020 bull cycle. Repeating the historical models would mean a transition to a consolidation phase until April 2024. In this case, ADA could break the historic high of 2021. The rally promises to make investors rich with a possible price of the cryptocurrency around $8.
Time (TIME-USD)
With the Web 3.0 market projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2030, the demand for qualified specialists in this industry is increasing among big IT companies. Chrono.Tech (TIME-USD) is the first company to meet these needs by offering an enhanced alternative to UpWork. Launched by Australian entrepreneur Sergei Sergienko, the platform quickly gained a major share in the recruiting market. Today, it is used by over 100,000 freelancers and 2,000 employers, including whales like Gate.io, Rarible (RARI-USD), and 1inch (1INCH-USD).
The product’s innovativeness is based on the use of digital contracts that fully automate both the work search and hiring process and the contractual relationship between the parties, with terms such as payments, deadlines, and KPIs coded onto the blockchain. Mutual financial interests are secured through digital escrow, which locks the funds once the contract is signed and releases them upon the work approval.
Chrono.Tech plans to introduce cryptocurrency payments for full-time employees via smart contracts in 2024. This may increase the company’s share significantly. Employees will be able to receive automatic compensation every hour, day, week, or month. Leading analysts anticipate significant growth in the Web3 labor market in 2024, making TIME promising entities to watch in the new year.
