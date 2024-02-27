Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the hottest news affecting shares on Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, new deals, a public offering and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) stock is rocketing more than 84% alongside interim clinical trial data.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares are soaring over 63% after delaying a reverse stock split.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock is surging more than 28% with strong Q4 earnings.
- TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares are gaining over 26% after reporting earnings for Q4.
- Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) stock is increasing more than 24% as Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) takes a stake in it.
- Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) shares are rising over 24% after getting an invitation for a 24 million euro grant.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock is climbing more than 23% without any clear news this morning.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares are heading close to 21% higher alongside positive Q4 earnings results.
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) stock is jumping over 20% after announcing preliminary record revenue.
- SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares are up more than 15% alongside insider trading news.
Top 10 Losers
- ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) stock is plummeting 36% as it continues a recent downward trend.
- Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) shares are diving over 25% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock is tumbling more than 25% after proposing a public share offering.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are taking an over 23% beating as its lunar landing mission closes in on a premature end.
- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) stock is sliding more than 20% after missing Q4 estimates.
- Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares are decreasing over 16% this morning.
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) stock is dropping more than 14% after releasing a weak guidance.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares are slipping over 14% with its Q4 earnings report.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is retreating more than 13% from a rally yesterday.
- Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% after rallying yesterday on a new deal.
