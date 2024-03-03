3 High-Growth Cryptos That Have Major Catalysts Ahead

There are plenty of high-growth cryptos investors can choose from. Indeed, while Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other mega-cap cryptos continue to lead the way higher in this sector, and there are plenty of catalysts driving this bullish narrative around Bitcoin (including the upcoming halving and the influx of capital into this space via spot ETFs), there could be better ways to play this surge.
Here are three high-growth cryptos I think are worth considering. These aren’t small-cap penny cryptos. Rather, they’re large and established projects with meaningful growth outlooks for the years to come.
For those looking to invest in crypto and build some core positions, here are three tokens I think are worth researching right now.
High-Growth Cryptos: Avalanche (AVAX-USD)
Avalanche (AVAX-USD), a swift and environmentally friendly blockchain platform for hosting apps and custom blockchain networks, recently introduced its Durango upgrade and the Teleporter tool. The Durango upgrade signifies a significant advancement for Avalanche, incorporating enhanced staking processes and developer tools among its new features.
Avalanche has surged by over 300% in the past year, echoing the price movements of Solana and other cryptocurrencies. Outperforming traditional assets like stocks and bonds have attracted increased attention to Avalanche, even within the crypto sector. This uptick in interest may stem from the cryptocurrency’s recent price gains and growing adoption. These are the fundamental factors that drive the bull thesis behind this layer-1 crypto in my books.
Avalanche has proven to other tokens in the market that it is a worthy challenger in the space, especially since it has similar capabilities and strengths as Ethereum (ETH-USD). Thus, for those looking for a large-cap crypto with some serious growth potential, this is a top option DeFi investors will want to consider right now.
Solana (SOL-USD)
Just a few weeks into March, Solana (SOL-USD) is dominating the crypto leaderboards. This top-5 crypto by market capitalization has surged more than 50% on a year-to-date basis alone, making this token one of the best-performing cryptos in the market.
Pantera Capital’s interest in purchasing $250 million Solana tokens from FTX added to the frenzy. The buzz around SPL meme coins and upcoming token giveaways also fueled Solana’s rise despite ongoing concerns tied to this debacle and other network stability issues in the past.
Currently emerging as one of the most potent forces in decentralized finance (DeFi), Solana is truly an Ethereum challenger worth considering. The blockchain now hosts most NFTs and web3 apps in the market, surging over 657% in half a year with a robust 50% year-to-date increase. With its excellent and reliable decentralized exchange trading, Solana shows growth and competitiveness across the DeFi and blockchain sectors.
Ethereum (ETH-USD)
After a significant 73% surge last month, Ethereum’s rally halted at $4,100. The question is now whether the bulls can push this token past $4,500 or if the $4,000 support falters. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum is still 22% away from its peak, facing resistance and historical accumulation clusters. On March 12, ETH retraced 2% to $3,967, triggered by high trading activity among long-term holders since 2021, as seen in on-chain data.
Ethereum’s bullish trend might face challenges ahead with a sudden influx of over $1 billion worth of ETH in the past day. Profit-taking among 1.34 million addresses, which acquired 469,540 ETH at $4,100, could favor bears, potentially pushing Ethereum toward $3,900.
Having surged more than 50% year-to-date, Ethereum’s returns mirror Bitcoin’s rise. Investors expect and anticipate more updates on a potential spot for Ethereum ETF approval from the SEC in the coming months. If this catalyst materializes, it could be off to the races for the world’s second-largest crypto.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.