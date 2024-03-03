3 Unstoppable Penny Stocks Set to Surge 1000% by 2035

Investors are constantly on the hunt for the best penny stocks to surge. Although these stocks can be alluring, they can be a double-edged sword. This is due to the increased risks due to the company’s inherent volatility and often overpromising growth prospects.
However, for savvy investors willing to do their homework, a few penny stocks stand out with strong fundamentals. Significant tailwinds for growth exist for investors willing to play the long game. But keep in mind that penny stocks are not for the faint of heart, so only invest what you can afford to potentially lose.
Now, let’s discover the three best penny stocks to surge to unprecedented heights by 2035.
Payoneer (PAYO)
Payoneer (NASDAQ:PAYO) is an American financial services company facilitating cross-border payments for freelancers and businesses. They offer a digital platform that streamlines international transactions and eliminates costly cross-border fees.
In a world that is increasingly digital and reliant on remote work, Payoneer comes in to save the day. Several household businesses such as Google, AirBnb, Amazon and Upwork use the company’s platform. Payoneer went public in June 2021 and has since achieved its first full year of GAAP profitability as a public company in 2023. They have focused on their B2B and merchant services businesses, which have been a primary growth driver.
In FY23, revenue increased 32% YOY to $831 million. Operating income swung from negative to positive, with GAAP EPS of $0.24 per share. FCF also swelled to $112 million with ARPU up 36% YOY. Management remains confident in continuing to drive profitable growth guiding adjusted EBITDA in the $185 – $195 million range. This makes Payoneer one of the top penny stocks to surge over the next decade.
NextGen Energy (NXE)
NextGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) is a Canadian uranium company headquartered in Vancouver. It has focused on developing the Rook I Project, a rich uranium deposit in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.
Unlike Payoneer, NextGen Energy is not yet a producing mine. Rather, they are focused on this high-grade uranium deposit discovered in 2010. In case you’re wondering, the Athabasca Basin is in Northern Saskatchewan and Alberta. This is home to 99% of Canada’s uranium supply, which is integral to nuclear energy production. It also accounts for more than 20% of the world’s uranium output.
The company boasts strong exploration results, indicating the potential for large-scale and low cost uranium production. Furthermore, their mines will be critical for the advancement of clean energy production globally. This stock is certainly speculative, and you’re placing a big bet on the materialization of management’s execution. But if their bet pays off, investors can win big on this leading uranium giant.
Denison Mines (DNN)
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN), also a uranium development company, has been moving up the ranks over the last year. Their goal is to acquire high-grade uranium deposits and play a vital role in the green energy transition.
Denison Mines’ stock performance in 2023 has penny stock investors turning their heads. The small cap uranium exploration company increased more than 50% and is on track to double in the last year. Their flagship Wheeler project and other mines in the Athabasca Basin are estimated to produce more than 60 million pounds of uranium. It is the largest project in the eastern part, and the company has three other projects in the exploration phase.
Investors remain extremely optimistic about the company’s long term growth prospects and their ability to become GAAP profitable. They are riding on the clean energy transition, which policies like the Inflation Reduction Act will fuel. Moreover, the company is well capitalized with approximately $131 million in cash and cash equivalents. With growing concerns about climate change, Denison Mines can capitalize on the demand for uranium for more clean energy sources.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.