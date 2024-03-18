Dear MOON Crypto Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 20

Fans of r/CryptoCurrency Moons (MOON-USD) will want to mark their calendars for March 20 as the crypto prepares for a major catalyst on Wednesday.
That’s when Celer’s bidirectional bridging facility will allow the holders of MOON to transfer the crypto between Arbitrum Nova and Arbitrum One.
MOON crypto is backed by the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit. The community includes a primer on the benefits this will bring to holders of the token.
Let’s check that out real quick below!
MOON Crypto Celer Benefits
- Arbitrum One features significantly more liquidity than Arbitrum Nova.
- Arbitrum Nova lacks popularity and is more likely to be shut down than Arbitrum Nova.
- There are more DeFi applications on Arbitrum One that could make use of MOON than Arbitrum Nova.
- Arbitrum One could benefit community funds with its multisig support.
This news brought with it extra attention for the MOON crypto over the weekend. That resulted in the token reaching a new all-time high of about 67 cents on Sunday. Traders are hoping the March 20 catalyst will boost it to another new all-time high.
MOON is down 27.8% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning. The token also saw its trading volume decrease by 66.9% during that same period of time.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.