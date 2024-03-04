Dogwifhat Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot WIF Crypto Go Next?

Dogwifhat (WIF-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Monday as crypto traders take interest in the latest meme token to explode!
Dogwifhat impressed investors over the weekend when the token broke past the $1 barrier and continued to rally higher. That has the crypto’s tokens trading for about $1.62 as of this writing. For perspective, WIF was only trading for about 41 cents one week ago.
A quick look at the Dogwifhat website makes clear that the developer is playing up the meme angle with this crypto. There’s a lengthy description about the token being a “symbol of progress, for futuristic transactions, a beacon for those who think ahead,” but it’s all crossed out and in place of that is “literally a dog wif a hat.”
Investors will also note that the token is being considered for the Bitget crypto exchange. Adding to that is it being relisted on Robinhood’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) Europe exchange.
Wif that knowledge in hand, let’s check out the latest price predictions for Dogwifhat below!
Dogwifhat Price Predictions
- Digital Coin Price starts us off with an average 2024 price prediction of $3.51 per token for WIF.
- Others are arguing that $10 is the next major price target investors will want to keep an eye on.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.