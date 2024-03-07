Fetch.ai Price Predictions: How High Can Nvidia Take the FET Crypto?

Fetch.ai (FET-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Thursday as crypto traders flock to artificial intelligence (AI) tokens ahead of a conference hosted by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).
One of the key factors driving interest in AI-focused cryptos is the expectation that Nvidia will talk about them during its upcoming conference. Nvidia and cryptos have been tied together since the early days as its GPUs have been used to mine digital tokens.
Crypto traders will want to mark March 17 through March 21 on their calendars. That’s when the Nvidia AI conference is set to take place. Depending on what happens on those days, it could act as a major catalyst for AI cryptos such as Fetch.ai.
With all of that said, let’s get into the hottest price predictions for Fetch.ai below!
Fetch.ai Price Predictions
- AMB Crypto is predicting that FET could climb as high as $3.59 per token in 2024.
- CoinCodex offers low and high predictions of $ 2.58 and $ 3.85 for the crypto in 2025.
- A Binance price prediction for Fetch.ai could see the crypto sitting at $2.54411 by the end of the year.
To put these price predictions in perspective, Fetch.ai was trading for $2.52 as of Thursday morning. That comes after FET experienced a 17.7% rally over the prior 24-hour period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.