Gold Price Predictions: Where Will Gold Prices Go After Taking Out $2,200?

Gold price predictions are worth taking note of on Friday as investors wonder where the value of the precious metal will head next.
The price of gold surpassed a previous record earlier this week when it went above $2,150 per ounce. It then broke past that to peak at nearly $2,200 per ounce.
Analysts don’t think this is simply a quick upsurge in the price of gold that won’t last. Instead, the sentiment seems to be that the price of gold will continue to remain above $2,00 per ounce even late into 2024.
But that does leave some traders of gold wondering where the price is going in the future. To help with that, we’ve rounded up some of the latest gold price predictions worth checking out below!
Gold Price Predictions
- Forexlive claims that gold will sit above $2,200 in the first half of 2024 and may surpass $2,300 in the second half.
- Finbold is expecting the price of gold to range from $1,830 to $2,300 this year.
- Techopedia is also predicting a high of $2,300 per ounce for gold prices in 2024.
Investors will note that these gold price predictions make several assumptions about 2024. That includes stabilized inflation, interest rate cuts and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Keep these in mind while considering the price of gold.
Investors who want to dive into even more of the most recent stock market stories are going to want to keep reading!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Friday! A few examples include what’s happening with Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock, Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares and ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) today. You can read up on these matters at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- RBC Just Doubled Its Price Target on Carvana (CVNA) Stock
- GOEV Stock Alert: Canoo’s 1-for-23 Reverse Stock Split Takes Effect Today
- PBSFY Stock Earnings: ProSiebenSat 1 Media Reported Results for Q4 2023
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.