Shell Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest SHEL Job Cuts

These layoffs are the latest to be viewed positively by the Street

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 13, 2024, 3:35 pm EDT

Editor’s Note: Corrected language regarding Shell’s layoffs. As of this article’s publication, Shell has made no official announcements regarding any specifc layoffs.

  • Bloomberg reported today that Shell (SHEL) is undergoing a small round of layoffs. This has sent the company’s stock higher today.
  • This move coincides with robust oil prices, hovering around $80 per barrel.
  • Investors appear to be cheering the potential cash flow impacts of this move rather than the growth headwinds that could arise as a result.
Source: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Many experts and talking heads have been discussing how a resurgence in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activity could be on the rise this year. Unfortunately, it appears this isn’t going to be the case for oil and gas giant Shell (NYSE:SHEL).

Bloomberg reported today that Shell will be cutting 20% of its team responsible for making deals. These Shell layoffs continue a pattern of other headcount reductions at major firms, but it’s one of the first headlines I’ve seen in a while aimed at the M&A space (outside of the banking world).

As an energy major, Shell generates significant revenue from its existing asset portfolio. However, given its size, the only way for the company to reasonably grow over any extended period of time is to add new production. Thus, the company’s M&A team should play a core role in the company’s long-term growth plans, with these cuts potentially hindering the company’s progress on this front.

That said, SHEL stock is up over 1.5% on this news today, suggesting market participants are brushing off any negative side effects of such moves. As we’ve seen with other layoffs, the market is generally taking the view that for massive companies with massive overheads, cutting costs is a good thing.

Let’s dive more into these layoffs and what it may mean for shareholders.

Shell Layoffs Spur SHEL Stock Higher

Oil prices remain elevated, with WTI and Brent crude both hovering around $80 per barrel. In this environment, it appears companies that take a more cost-centric approach to their core business models are getting rewarded by the market.

One might think that these higher energy prices should spur increased production plans. Growth, either via expansion of production output from existing properties or via M&A, should be the goal right now. However, given the boom and bust cycles of the past, investors may be increasingly wary of such approaches, particularly as volatility picks up in the market.

These layoffs, which will reportedly affect several hundred people in Shell’s dealmaking unit, are a relatively small move for a company with tens of thousands of employees. But it could be taken as a symbolic gesture, with the company content with its current portfolio and outlook for M&A growth. If that’s the case, that means less capital will be required to fund these deals and more theoretical cash flow. That’s the other side of the argument (with those taking the bearish stance on this move being that it may affect Shell’s growth profile moving forward).

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

