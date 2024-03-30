Sub-$20 Superstars: 3 Stocks Ready to Double Your Money

Low-priced stocks are like double-edged swords. On the one hand, there may be good reasons that stocks are under $20 and probably won’t double in price anytime soon. However, sometimes these sub-$20 gems are simply biding their time. They build momentum or strong foundations before catapulting up to the top of their charts.
Remember, Apple and Microsoft used to trade under $20, too.
The trick is spotting the ones with great potential.
Improving financials, positive long-term prospects and solid fundamentals are some indicators that investors examine in their stocks of choice. In-depth research can also immensely help when whittling down your list. As Warren Buffet says, “Never invest in a business you cannot understand.”
The following companies meet the criteria that I’ve outlined. All that’s left now is for interested investors to read up on them. Then, you can decide whether these stocks under $20 have what it takes to double their value.
Laureate Education (LAUR)
Providing higher education programs through its vast network of licensed universities and education institutions is Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR). The company offers students the opportunity to gain higher education in its 50+ campuses.
Laureate’s operations mainly focus on Mexico and Peru, offering engineering, information technology, medicine, business, and management programs. The company recently announced the appointment of a new Chief Legal Officer, Leslie Bush. She intends to provide guidance on legal matters, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance to help continue its growth and success.
2023 was a banner year for Laureate. Reported revenue was up 19% to $1.48 billion, and net income was 38.3% higher year over year (YOY). Meanwhile, new and total enrollments increased by 10% and 6%, respectively. Even with a softer market backdrop in Peru, the company anticipates continued growth opportunities for 2024. Total enrollments are expected to increase by 4%-5%, revenue by 5%-6%, and adjusted EBITDA by 5%-8% by year’s end.
While Laureate may not be as exciting to read about as most tech companies, its growth and performance should make investors think twice about this undervalued gem.
Interface (TILE)
A global leader in commercial flooring and sustainability, Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) specializes in carbon-neutral flooring and tile materials. It markets its modular carpets under brand names like FLOR and Interface, while its rubber flooring is under the Noraplan and Norament brands.
The company collaborates with famous designers like Trina Turk for high-end and seasonal collections, such as its winter collections. The Times recognized its impact on sustainability by including it in the top 100 influential companies in the world, a testament to its brand’s strong impact on the world’s aim for a sustainable world.
While Q4’23 net sales registered a slight 3.1% decrease, the company managed to lower its cost of sales by 12% and increase gross profits by 17%. As a result, net income was positive, reaching 34 cents compared to Q4 2022’s 42 cent loss.
CEO Laurel Hurd states that the company’s “strong fourth quarter performance rounded out a solid year, reinforcing our confidence that our strategy is working.” With a promising outlook and continuous improvement in profitability, it may not be too soon before we see TILE stock jump above the $20.00 mark and join the rank of stocks that double in price.
Spok Holdings (SPOK)
A global leader in healthcare communications, Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) provides healthcare communications technology under its subsidiary Spok, Inc. Its offerings include clinical alerting and notifications, call center applications, public safety solutions, and more.
The company’s products and services are marketed to large enterprises, government institutions, and the healthcare sector. Its new Spok Care Connect recently showcased new features and enhancements, such as new reporting dashboards and user capabilities for its Spok Messenger.
Fiscal year 2023 financials reported revenue growth of 3.3%—a first for the company—primarily driven by a 22% uptick in software operations bookings. SPOK has a strong financial position, with no debt and $32.0 million in its cash coffers.
Vincent D. Kelly, the company’s CEO, highlighted its achievements in 2023, including operational and financial milestones, a substantial increase in software backlog levels, and multi-year engagements. Its promising outlook for revenue and EBITDA shows much room for growth in the future.
On the date of publication, Rick Orford did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.