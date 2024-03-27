Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday morning as we check out all of the hottest news!
We’re seeing lots of earnings reports and acquisition deals moving stocks this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) stock is rocketing 88% higher after Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) confirmed its considering an offer for the company.
- Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) shares are soaring more than 51% after going public yesterday.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock is surging close to 24% after beating Q4 estimates.
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares are gaining over 19% without any clear news this morning.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) stock is increasing more than 14% on news of an acquisition deal.
- Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares are rising over 14% after releasing strong 2024 earnings.
- Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) stock is climbing more than 13% following its public debut yesterday.
- Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) shares are heading over 12% higher after announcing an acquisition deal.
- Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) stock is jumping more than 11% this morning.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares are up over 11% after getting a new patent.
10 Top Losers
- Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock is plummeting more than 42% after missing estimates in Q4 2023.
- Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) shares are diving over 30% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is taking a more than 20% beating after posting an earnings miss.
- Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) shares are sliding over 19% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN) stock is tumbling more than 19% ahead of its stock suspension.
- LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) shares are decreasing over 13% after releasing Q4 results.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock is declining more than 13% after announcing a new used-car trading platform.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) shares are slipping over 13% this morning.
- Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) stock is dipping more than 12% on lagging Q4 sales.
- Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.