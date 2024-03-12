Wall Street Favorites: 3 Tech Stocks with Strong Buy Ratings for March 2024

Wall Street analysts regularly share their stock recommendations based on detailed research, knowledge of previous stock market cycles, financial strength, long-term catalysts, and other information. Each analyst has different opinions about various stocks, but it seems like many analysts agree about a few stocks. If most Wall Street analysts rate a stock as a “Buy,” it can be a good sign. Investors should do more research instead of letting analysts’ opinions dictate their portfolios. However, you can get great investment ideas and perspectives by seeing what the analysts think. Wall Street analysts currently can’t get enough of these three strong buy growth stocks.
Crowdstrike (CRWD)
One of the top strong buy growth stocks to consider is Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), a cybersecurity firm that continues to gain market share. While many cybersecurity corporations have cited headwinds and decelerating financial growth, Crowdstrike has bucked the trend.
The company recently reported 33% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Those results helped Crowdstrike reach $3.44 billion in ending annual recurring revenue. That baseline and high demand for its software can push shares higher.
Many Wall Street analysts agree with that thesis. The stock is currently rated as a “Strong Buy” by 41 analysts and has a projected 24% upside. The highest price target of $435 suggests shares can rally by an additional 37%.
Investors have enjoyed many rallies by holding onto this stock. Shares are up by 161% over the past year and have gained 395% over the past five years. The cost of a cyberattack to a company’s finances and reputation is too much for many small businesses and corporations to bear.
Many of these companies will make Crowdstrike’s monthly payments to access software that can keep their information and data safe.
Amazon (AMZN)
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been a Wall Street favorite for many years. Despite being a part of many mainstream cohorts like the Magnificent Seven, FANG, and FAANG, the tech giant still has more room to run.
Wall Street analysts are currently projecting a 21% upside for Amazon stock. The stock has 41 analysts covering it and all of them rated it as a “Buy.” The stock has not received any “Hold” or “Sell” recommendations. The highest price target of $230 per share suggests shares can gain an additional 34% from current levels.
Amazon’s fourth quarter earnings results demonstrate why the stock still offers a buying opportunity. Revenue increased by 14% year-over-year with steady growth in domestic and international markets. International sales growth was slightly higher at 17% year-over-year compared to the domestic market’s 13% year-over-year growth rate.
Amazon Web Services continues to be a growth driver for the firm based on its 13% year-over-year growth. Amazon is a well-diversified business that has become the world’s most recognizable online marketplace. Many Wall Street analysts believe the future of Amazon stock is bright.
Meta Platforms (META)
It’s amazing how much can change in one year. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) recovered in 2023 with cost-cutting measures and significant revenue growth wooing Wall Street. The stock is currently rated as a “Strong Buy” and has a projected 9% upside. The highest price target of $575 suggests shares can rally by an additional 19%.
Meta Platforms increased its revenue by 25% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023. The revenue growth also came with a significant 8% year-over-year reduction in costs and expenses. The end result was net income more than tripling.
Accelerating user growth trends demonstrate that revenue and earnings growth can continue. The number of daily active users across Meta’s social networks increased by 8% year-over-year. Daily active users increased by 6% year-over-year on Facebook.
The firm even announced a quarterly dividend that starts at $0.50 per quarter. This announcement will keep shareholders happy and attract investors who are looking for cash flow.
On the date of publication, Marc Guberti did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.comPublishing Guidelines.
