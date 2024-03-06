Why Is Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) Stock Down 21% Today?

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is falling hard on Wednesday after the medical technology company announced a secondary offering for its shares.
Heart Test Laboratories notes that this is a resale of 34,684,859 shares of HSCS stock by a few shareholders.
Let’s break down the shares that are being sold and their holders below!
HSCS Stock Sale Details
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is selling 4,854,853 shares issued on November 16, 2023.
- This also includes 710,605 shares from pre-funded warrants issued at that same time.
- Another 914,148 shares are included in this from warrants included in that purchase agreement.
- 21,423,965 of these shares were issued to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC in a March 10, 2023 purchase agreement.
- 3,656,288 shares are those issued to John Q. Adams in a note conversion agreement from Nov. 16, 2023.
- 3,125,000 shares come from a note conversion letter agreement with Matthews Southwest Holdings, Inc. on Nov. 16, 2023.
Heart Test Laboratories notes that it won’t see any funds from part of these sales. Instead, it will only see money from warrant exercises and the shares sold by Lincoln Park.
HSCS stock is down 20.7% as of Wednesday morning.
