Ordi Price Predictions: Where Will the Bitcoin Halving Take the ORDI Crypto?

Ordi (ORDI-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Thursday as investors in the crypto prepare for the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving set to take place next week.
Ordi is tied to Ordinals, which is a way to embed information into the Bitcoin blockchain through digital art via transactions. With the halving coming up, experts are expecting investors to rally around tokens connected to BTC.
It’s also worth mentioning that Ordi has already seen a massive rally since launching in September 2023. Since then, the price of the token has increased by more than 2,500%.
Now investors are wondering if the coin can keep that momentum going after the BTC halving. Let’s check out the latest price predictions for ORDI below!
Ordi Price Predictions
- CoinCodex starts off our coverage with a price estimate range of $ 76.72 to $ 364.03 in 2025.
- Next is Binance with its price prediction of $76.65 for 2024.
- Closing out our ORDI coverage is CoinPedia with its average estimate of $110 for the current year.
To put these Ordi price predictions in perspective, the token was trading for $72.01 as of this writing. Investors will also note that it’s down 1.5% over the prior 24-hour trading period. That comes with trading volume up 24.5% during that same time.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.