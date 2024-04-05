TDOC Stock Is Down 95% Since 2021. Now the Teladoc CEO Is Leaving.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock is a hot topic on Friday as investors react to news of CEO Jason Gorevic stepping down.
Taking over for Gorevice is Chief Financial Officer Mala Murthy. This will only be temporary as the company searches for a permanent replacement for Gorevice. It will consider both internal and external candidates.
What’s interesting about this is Gorevice has been leading Teladoc since 2019. This put him in control of the company throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Demand for virtual doctor visits soared during this time due to lockdowns. That resulted in a period of strong growth for TDOC stock. However, the shares are currently down 95% since 2021.
What This Means for TDOC Stock?
The future for Teladoc is unclear right now. Demand for its products decreased after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s also seeing increased competition from other virtual healthcare companies that popped up during the pandemic.
All of this has put extra stress of TDOC shares. It seems likely that the Teladoc Board of Directors is hoping a new leader for the company can overcome these issues. Investors are no doubt hoping the same.
TDOC stock is up slightly Friday morning on news of Gorevice’s departure. That comes with some 4.1 million shares traded, as compared to a daily average of about 4.7 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.