Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers that traders will want to keep an eye on Friday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are a financing deal, clinical trial data, delisting update and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock is rocketing more than 80% after updating Standard General L.P.’s stake in the company.
- DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) shares are soaring over 79% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is rising more than 32% after securing $8 million in financing.
- Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares are surging over 25% on a proposed capital reduction.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock is gaining more than 15% alongside strong early morning trading.
- Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) shares are increasing close to 15% alongside a business update.
- Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) stock is heading almost 15% higher without any clear news this morning.
- Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) shares are jumping over 14% on positive Phase 2 study data.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) stock is getting a more than 13% boost on Friday morning.
- Wang & Lee (NASDAQ:WLGS) shares are up over 12% today.
10 Top Losers
- Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) stock is plummeting more than 48% on delisting plans.
- HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) shares are diving over 23% following a rally yesterday.
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock is tumbling more than 23% on plans for a reverse stock split.
- Aesthetic Medical (NASDAQ:AIH) shares are taking a nearly 18% beating as it comes off a recent rally.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) stock is sliding 15% on Friday morning.
- Reliance Global (NASDAQ:RELI) shares are decreasing over 12% after rallying yesterday on earnings data.
- Kenon (NYSE:KEN) stock is dropping more than 11% this morning.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares are falling over 11% today.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock is declining more than 10% alongside volatility yesterday.
- VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.