Uniswap Lawsuit Alert: What to Know as SEC Sends Uniswap a Wells Notice

Uniswap Labs lawsuit talk is in the news Thursday as the cryptocurrency exchange operator announced it has received a Wells notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A Wells notice lets Uniswap Labs know that the SEC is considering filing a lawsuit against the company. Uniswap investor Hayden Adams warned that this lawsuit could take years and may head all the way to the Supreme Court.
Here’s a portion of Adams’ statement concerning the potential Uniswap lawsuit from his X post.
“I am confident that the products we offer are legal and that our work is on the right side of history. But it’s been clear for a while that rather than working to create clear, informed rules, the SEC has decided to focus on attacking long-time good actors like Uniswap and Coinbase. All while letting bad actors like FTX slip by.”
What’s Behind the Possible Uniswap Lawsuit?
The SEC has been targeting both decentralized finance and crypto companies recently. This comes as the agency seeks to crack down on these businesses. With this latest news, it’s likely that it will charge Uniswap Labs with violating federal securities laws.
All of this comes as crypto undergoes a recent rally after a long winter. These problems could weigh on the market if the SEC continues to target organizations in this field.
Uniswaps Labs also offers its own crypto under the Uniswap (UNI-USD) name.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.