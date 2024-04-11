Stacks Price Predictions: Where Will the Bitcoin Halving Take the STX Crypto?

Stacks (STX-USD) price predictions are worth checking out as investors have high hopes for the crypto with the upcoming Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving next week.
The Bitcoin halving will result in the hash rate for the token decreasing. That means miners will get less for their work. When this happens, it often boosts the price of BTC and connected tokens.
Stacks is among the cryptos tied to Ordinals. These are a way to inject data into the Bitcoin blockchain via digital art and transactions. With the halving coming, the rally around BTC could spread to STX.
This has many traders wondering what the future holds for Stacks. Let’s get into that below with the latest STX price predictions!
Stacks Price Predictions
- CoinPedia starts us off with an average price prediction of $3.94 for the token.
- Next on our list is Binance with its $3.000667 price estimate for the crypto.
- Closing our over coverage of Stacks is AMB Crypto with its prediction of $4.82 for 2024.
For some perspective on these price predictions, Stacks was trading for $2.95 as of this writing. It’s worth noting that STX is down 4.9% over the previous 24 hours. That comes with a 13.2% jump in trading volume over the same period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.