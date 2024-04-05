Wells Fargo Is Pounding the Table on Cinemark (CNK) Stock

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) stock is in the news Friday after the movie theater chain was granted a rare double upgrade from Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall.
Wells Fargo bumped shares of CNK stock up from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. That’s worth noting as the analyst consensus rating for CNK shares is a hold based on 10 opinions.
To go along with that upgrade, Cahall increased the firm’s price target for CNK stock from $13 per share to $23. That’s a potential upside of 22.7% over its previous closing price. It’s also above the analyst consensus price prediction of $18.40 per share.
What’s Behind the CNK Stock Upgrade?
Here’s what the Wells Fargo analysts had to say about Cinemark in a note to clients obtained by StreetInsider:
“Q1 DBO came in 6% above our est. The beat wasn’t on a breakout performance, instead, several films outperformed — a sign that consumer demand is robust w/ legs to next year. CNK has lots of op leverage, and despite its YTD run the stock is still inexpensive.”
CNK stock is up 5.9% as of Friday morning with some 2.9 million shares traded. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 3 million shares.
Investors will find more of the most recent stock market stories below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that’s worth reading about on Friday! That includes everything happening with shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock today. All of this news is ready to go down below!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Apple Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest AAPL Job Cuts
- BTIG Just MASSIVELY Raised Its Price Target on MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock
- SWAV Stock Alert: Shockwave Medical Lands Big Buyer in Johnson & Johnson
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.