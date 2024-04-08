Why Is Auddia (AUUD) Stock Up 192% Today?

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock is rocketing higher on Monday after the company announced it has been awarded a patent for its core artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
This patent is tied to the company’s flagship “faidr” app that delivers ad-free music to its subscribers. What’s interesting to note here is that it does so through radio stations instead of over wireless networks.
To go along with this is Auddia advancing the provisional patent application it filed last year. This covers its use of AI for large language model prompts. This has it seeking further approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
Jeff Thramann, Executive Chairman of Auddia, said the following about the patent news:
“Issuance of this patent validates our innovation and secures our AI for Audio technology as a proprietary platform we look forward to building upon to drive new innovations in support of additional industry first premium audio listening experiences.”
AUUD Stock Movement on Monday
News of the new patent brings with it heavy trading of AUUD stock this morning. That has more than 102 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 393,000 shares.
AUUD stock is up 192.4% as of Monday morning.
