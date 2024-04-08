Sanofi Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest SNY Job Cuts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) layoffs are in the news Monday after the therapeutic solutions company announced changes to how it will handle research and development going forward.
Sanofi wants to focus more on Phase 3 clinical trials and will be reducing its other R&D projects. As a result, many of the company employees in this division are facing layoffs.
It’s still unclear how many employees will be affected by the layoffs. The cuts were announced in an email to workers last week. A town hall meeting scheduled for this week may reveal more details about how many jobs are being cut.
Raquel Mura, Head of North America R&D at Sanofi, said the following in the email obtained by Fierce Biotech:
“This has been difficult for all of our R&D U.S. colleagues, but especially for those impacted […] While we seek to employ as many impacted employees as possible within Sanofi when changes are implemented, there will be people impacted by these changes.”
Sanofi Joins Growing Layoffs Trend
Many large companies have announced layoffs recently due to headwinds. That includes still high inflation and interest rates. This has also seen several other players in the pharmaceutical space reduce their workforces.
SNY stock is largely unmoved on Monday morning after news of the layoffs broke. It also isn’t seeing much trading with only 117,000 shares exchanged. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 1.9 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.