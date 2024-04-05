Why Is DigiAsia (FAAS) Stock Up 59% Today?

DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) stock is climbing higher on Friday as investors in the financial services company noticed heavy trading this morning.
This has more than 1.1 million shares of FASS stock being traded as of this writing. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 25,000 shares.
It’s worth pointing out that this increased trading activity comes shortly after the public debut of FAAS stock. DigiAsia went public on Wednesday following its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) StoneBridge Acquisition.
How This Affects FAAS Stock
Considering that FAAS stock only recently went public, it makes sense the shares are a bit volatile. That’s doubly true, considering it did so via a SPAC merger.
Some traders like to latch onto companies that go public via SPACs to pump up their share prices. This can result in surprise rallies after they go public. However, it also often comes with the shares giving up those gains.
All of this means that FAAS stock is a risky investment right now. That could mean traders will be best off avoiding the stock until the initial volatility wears off.
FAAS stock is up 58.9% as of Friday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.