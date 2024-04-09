Why Is Vincerx Pharma (VINC) Stock Down 64% Today?

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after releasing preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial.
Vincerx Pharma’s cancer treatments performed well in preliminary study results. Seven of the 15 VNC-236-101 patients achieved stable disease. They were dosed once every three weeks.
Vincerx Pharma believes there more potential for VNC-236-101 based on this data. The company points to the low doses still producing results as a positive sign for patients.
Ahmed Hamdy, CEO of Vincerx Pharma, said the following about the news:
“The early VIP236 data demonstrated positive clinical activity, including tumor reductions. This represents significant promise for patients who have exhausted standard anticancer therapy options with many different tumor types, including tumors not usually responsive to camptothecin-derived therapies.”
VINC Stock Reactions Today
Unfortunately, investors in VINC stock weren’t impressed by these preliminary results. That has the stock seeing heavy trading this morning as investors sell shares. As of this writing, more than 1.5 million shares have traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is below this at 767,000 shares.
VINC stock is down 64.4% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.