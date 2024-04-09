Why Is Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Stock Up 16% Today?

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock is on the rise Tuesday after the medical technology company announced an update for its CARE oral medical devices.
The big news here that has VVOS stockholders excited is full reimbursement for these devices through Medicare. This goes into effect immediately and allows users and owners of these devices to bill Medicare for their costs.
Vivos Therapeutics medical devices include treatments for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults. The company notes that many of the 66.9 million enrolled in Medicare suffer from OSA. The current estimate is that 54 million adults in the U.S. suffer from this problem.
Vivos Therapeutics chairman and CEO Kirk Huntsman said this about the news:
“Prior to these latest developments, moderate to severe OSA patients on Medicare were relegated almost entirely to a lifetime of some form of CPAP—something most patients find undesirable. Our CARE oral medical devices, on the other hand, can significantly improve and even resolve OSA in about 12 months, with no further intervention required in most cases.”
VVOS Stock Movement on Tuesday
VVOS stock is seeing heavy trading today alongside its CARE Medicare approval. That has more than 2.7 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 131,000 shares.
VVOS stock is up 15.5% as of Tuesday morning.
There are more stock market stories worth reading up on below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news for Tuesday! That includes the latest happenings from Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC), MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) stock. You can catch up on these matters at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Why Is Vincerx Pharma (VINC) Stock Down 64% Today?
- Why Is MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) Stock Up 35% Today?
- Trade of the Day: Profit From a Likely Rebound in Trump Media (DJT) Stock
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.