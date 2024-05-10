NVAX Stock Alert: Novavax Just Hit a New 52-Week High

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock investors are celebrating on Friday as the vaccine company’s shares hit a new 52-week high after announcing a deal with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).
This saw shares of NVAX stock climb as high as $9.22 per share during normal trading hours on Friday. That comes with some 142 million shares of the stock changing hands. For the record, this is well above its daily average of about 6.8 million shares.
Investors will note that NVAX stock hasn’t been in this range since September 2022. However, it’s still a far cry from its previous highest price of $290.18 per share. It’s worth noting that Novavax stock reached that price during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Sanofi deal includes a co-exclusive licensing agreement with Novavax. This covers its Covid-19 vaccine. It also has Sanofi taking a minority stake of less than 5% in the company.
JPMorgan Upgrades NVAX Stock
Alongside all of this positive news comes an upgrade from JPMorgan analysts. This has it increasing its rating for NVAX stock from “underweight” to “neutral.” That’s still a bit bearish compared to the analysts’ consensus rating of moderate buy based on three opinions.
NVAX stock is up 97.3% as of Friday afternoon and is up 75.4% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.