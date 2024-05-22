Pedigree Dog Food Recalls: Was Your Dog Food Pulled From Shelves?

Pedigree dog food recalls are worth checking on Wednesday as the canine food maker has pulled some bags due to contamination with metal pieces.
The Pedigree dog food recalls announced today is limited to 315 bags of its Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food. These are sold in 44-pound bags.
Pedigree notes that the bags in this dog food recall have a Best By Date of March 4, 2025 and Lot Code 410B2TXT02. These are found on the bottom seal of the back of the bag.
It’s also worth mentioning that these bags were only sold in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The company is working with the retailer to pull these products from its inventory and stop their sale.
What to Know About Pedigree Dog Food Recalls
With this recall, pet owners are being asked to monitor their pets closely if they’ve consumed any of the food included in the recall. They are also being advised to contact a veterinarian if any problems occur.
Pedigree notes that no illnesses or injuries have been reported as part of this recall. The company also mentions that pet owners should stop using the contaminated dog food. They can contact Mars Petcare U.S. consumer care to return the product.
