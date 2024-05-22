The 2024 Millionaire’s Club: 3 Cryptos to Buy Now

The strong momentum in trading despite overarching uncertainties makes this the perfect time to take a look at the best cryptos to buy for long-term gains. Over the last few months, the financial markets remained in a precarious state following heightened inflation concerns and delayed interest rate cuts. But the poor sentiments are nothing but a smoke screen because the data points to a thriving capital market.
The Wall Street Journal reports that we are seeing an upward trend across the board. For the first time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 40,000 mark with tech shares, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and gold prices rising against the backdrop of a picture-perfect investing environment. Adding to this, other macroeconomic factors such as the Bitcoin halving are driving renewed interest in cryptocurrencies.
The halving event injected capital into the markets, resulting in robust demand which was amplified by the approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs in the U.S. This led to a rise in digital asset prices with the value of BTC going up by 80%.
While Bitcoin may be the OG crypto, its momentum has birthed new coins creating their own niche in the market. For investors, these cryptos with their unique offerings present a great investment opportunity to cash in on potential returns.
Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE)
The rebirth of the meme coin frenzy has resulted in a bull run for many cryptos this year. One coin leading the trend is Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE-USD). The dog-themed coin caused quite a stir in the market after a successful presale, raising over $15 million. Its popularity stems from a unique multi-chain framework feature that offers more utility than your average meme coin.
Dogeverse mascot Cosmo is a multi-chain hopping dog that can operate across six blockchains. This multi-chain capability is in contrast to your average coin which can only operate on a single blockchain. As a result, Dogeverse can integrate into various cryptocurrency ecosystems and guarantees swift transactions at a low fee. The coin is available for purchase on Ethereum (ETH-USD), Polygon (MATIC-USD), Solana (SOL-USD), BNB Chain (BNB-USD), Base and Avalanche (AVAX-USD).
Adding to this flexibility and accessibility, Dogeverse is offering high staking rewards to its pre-sale buyers. Investors who purchase their coins on Ethereum can stake them for a 58% annual percentage yield. Nearly 27.5 billion tokens have already been staked.
The Dogeverse multi-chain framework and staking rewards offers a compelling case for investors looking to get behind meme coins. And with analysts predicting massive returns, this is easily one of the best cryptos to buy this year.
Toncoin (TON)
Another crypto that’s worth your attention is Toncoin (TON-USD). Much like its crypto counterparts, Toncoin is up 50% this year. For some background, Toncoin was first developed as a blockchain for the messaging platform Telegram. It was then taken over by the TON Foundation and now operates as an environmentally friendly blockchain network where users can buy, sell and store funds. While TON prices have seen a strong uptick, the crypto has several catalysts that signal even greater growth.
One of several positive developments for Toncoin is Pantera’s massive investment in the company. While the actual investment value remains unknown, Pantera stated that it has invested heavily in the blockchain for its ability to reach the masses. TON integration into the Telegram messaging platform opens up its blockchain to an active user base of 800 million. This positions Toncoin as a dominant force in the crypto landscape.
Sentiments towards the crypto were at an all time high after TON announced further developments in its Telegram integration. The company introduced an ad monetization strategy where Telegram channel owners would earn 50% of the revenue from the ads placed on their channel. The transactions on the platform will be executed using Toncoin.
Toncoin’s strong market position coupled with the immense potential of its blockchain network makes this one of the best cryptos to buy right now.
WienerAI (WAI)
The third coin on this list of the top cryptos to buy is another dog-themed pick that shows promise of substantial long-term returns. WienerAI (WAI-USD) uses two things to its advantage — the virality of being a meme coin and the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI). Artificial intelligence is a hot theme in the markets this year and WAI is no stranger to this trend.
In essence, WienerAI is an AI-powered bot that analyzes and executes trades using a predictive model. The bot can find and suggest opportunities in the market based on user requirements and then execute trades on the same platform. A trading tool like this could be a game-changer for novice investors.
Adding to the efficacy of its trading platform, the company also offers a high staking protocol. Users of WienerAI can earn a passive income while trading on the platform by adding WAI tokens to their smart contracts. Returns are estimated to go over 400% for investors who got in during the presale stage. Sales of the coin have already exceeded $2 million, hinting at strong momentum for WienerAI.
WAI coin is a great buy for investors looking to cash in on the AI trend and meme coin frenzy.
On the date of publication, Divya Premkumar did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.