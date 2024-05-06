Why Is GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Stock Down 77% Today?

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock is taking a beating on Monday after the biotechnology company announced results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
Unfortunately for GLYC stockholders, this clinical trial failed to produce satisfactory results. This study focused on the use of uproleselan as a treatment for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
The company notes the study didn’t “achieve a statistically significant improvement in overall survival in the intent to treat population versus chemotherapy alone.” Patient survival hit a median of 13 months as compared to 12.3 months just with chemotherapy.
GlycoMimetics CEO Harout Semerjian said the following in the clinical trial update:
“We are thoroughly analyzing the data in collaboration with medical, statistical and regulatory experts and are committed to submitting a comprehensive data analysis for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting.”
How This Affects GLYC Stock Today
GlycoMimetics stock is seeing heavy trading alongside its clinical trial results. That has more than 4.4 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 516,000 shares as investors sell GLYC stock.
GLYC stock is down 76.8% as of Monday morning.
