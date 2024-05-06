Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers with all of the hottest news worth reading about on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are acquisition agreements, delisting updates, earnings reports, results from a clinical trial and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Strong Global Entertainment (NYSEMKT:SGE) stock is rocketing more than 73% after announcing an acquisition deal for Strong/MDI Screen Systems.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares are soaring over 52% on a $3 billion acquisition agreement.
- Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) stock is surging more than 30% as it continues to rally after regaining Nasdaq compliance.
- Holdco Nuvo Group DG (NASDAQ:NUVO) shares are gaining close to 26% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) stock is increasing over 25% with strong early morning trading.
- Graphex (NYSEMKT:GRFX) shares are rising more than 20% on Monday morning with heavy trading.
- Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) stock is climbing 15% without any clear news this morning.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares are heading almost 14% higher after beating Q1 estimates.
- XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) stock is jumping over 13% despite a lack of news today.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares are up more than 12% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock is crashing over 65% after releasing Phase 3 clinical trial results.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares are plummeting more than 37% as its delisting approaches.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is diving over 27% on plans to lay off 80% of its employees.
- Loop Media (NYSEMKT:LPTV) shares are falling more than 18% after releasing its fiscal Q2 2024 earnings report.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock is tumbling over 18% after tenant Steward Health filed for bankruptcy.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares are dropping more than 16% on a proposed public offering.
- Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) stock is taking an over 16% beating on Monday morning.
- Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) shares are sliding more than 15% with strong trading this morning.
- Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock is decreasing by over 14% today.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares are down 13% on another delisting notice.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.