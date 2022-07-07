Bear Market 2022: A Guide for Investors

In 2022, two main investment and financial terms seem to be very popular: “bear market” and “recession.” In this article, we discuss the main characteristics of a bear market and provide some tips as a guide for investors. What is it and why does it matter?
Before elaborating more on these questions, it is important to know when a market is weak. As we are seeing now, even high-quality stocks, blue-chip stocks, and high dividend stocks will decline as there is a broader selloff that dominates over frequent but short-lived rallies.
However, one basic principle to be aware of is that bear markets occur and are normal as stocks and other financial assets do not move in only one direction. They can be flat and certainly, they can decline. In this context, a bear market is just one of three phases representing any financial market, the timing is that now assets have fallen and investors are ready to change their decisions and protect their portfolios.
What Is it Really?
As defined by AP News, “A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when an index like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or even an individual stock, has fallen 20% or more from a recent high for a sustained period of time.”
There are two main elements to consider: a 20% drop from the highs and a sustained move.
What may cause this market to occur? In its simplest form, the widespread pessimism and negative investor sentiment cause a sort of “fear of missing out” effect, accelerating losses and fueling the weak market.
For example, when investors see the stock market is unable to make higher highs and starts declining, it is not a bad idea to either liquidate long positions and take profits, or start to sell stocks short, which in essence magnifies the decline as supply is dominant over demand for equities.
In 2022, The S&P 500 started near 4,800 points and was never able to make a higher high. The external shock of the war in Ukraine along with rising energy prices and a historic high of inflation in the U.S. were enough reasons for a bear market to materialize. There was another top reason too: the higher interest rates instated by the Federal Reserve. All these reasons together created a bear market that now could continue to be present throughout 2022.
Main Characteristics
In general, stocks lose on average of 36% in a bear market. These markets occur every 3.6 years and there are powerful rallies during a these types of markets. Since World War II, bear markets tend to occur less frequently. Additionally, history suggests in the long term as markets move higher, they can cover the losses made in the weak markets.
How long can a bear market last? There is no exact answer, although the average length is 9.6 months. This is much shorter than the average length of a bull market, which is 2.7 years.
A bear market signals weak economic conditions and mostly elevated valuations. After a very strong 2021 for the U.S. stock market, was this weak market outcome part of a normal cycle? I argue yes, especially if you add in the macroeconomic risks and shocks mentioned above.
What Assets Perform Well?
Where do you put your money in a bear market? This is a very crucial question.
When the stock market declines, it is time to be defensive with your investments. The defensive sectors to invest in include utilities, consumer staples, and healthcare.
How do you trade in such a market? You can turn to short selling, buy puts, sell calls, and sell stocks that are either unprofitable or trade at very rich valuations. High-growth stocks are out of favor and value stocks gain momentum. It is advisable to diversify your portfolio and consider adding high-dividend stocks as these will provide a lot of protection while the broader market declines.
Is a bear market a good thing? As mentioned above, it is a normal part of the economic cycle.
Is a Recession Inevitable?
A bear market signals weak economic conditions, such as higher unemployment and lower economic growth. But there is no rule that a weak market has to lead to a recession. If the correction to prices is only the result of valuation concerns and this correction becomes a bear market, a recession may be avoided.
It is tough to predict when this current market cycle will end. The underlying market conditions for a bear market to end are investor sentiment and valuation. The upcoming Federal Reserve interest hikes will push equity valuations lower as the risk-free rate, such as the 10-year bond yield, will move up. In Mar. 2020 amid the pandemic, a stock market crash occurred that caused a V-shape reversal. In 2022, the economic conditions are much different.
The bear market will end when investors determine that prices are too low to go further down and the economy is performing well. Should a recession occur, then this bear market will probably accelerate in momentum. Take some cash off the market now and be patient.
On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.