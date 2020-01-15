10 Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

[Editor’s Note: This article is regularly updated to include the most relevant information available.]

For new investors, looking at companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and even fast-casual restaurant Chipotle (NYSE: CMG ) can be disconcerting. These well-respected names come with massive price tags. Although these stocks have long histories of solid returns and great growth potential still ahead, they may not be realistic first investments for someone just starting out. However, cheap stocks, like those under $10, offer both learning opportunities and huge upside potential.

There’s also something exciting about investing in cheap stocks. It seems like everyone wants to find the few names that will truly soar, bringing in unbelievable returns in one month or one year. But many of these names are highly volatile, and for good reason. Some even deserve to fall further. These cheap stocks are often cannabis or biotech plays, banking on hot market concepts or a drug still waiting for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. While many of these will fall, some will soar.

In evaluating cheap stocks to buy, it is important to look at more than just the price. What is the company? What is its potential to grow and profit in the coming years? How does Wall Street feel? The last time I pulled together a list of stand-out cheap stocks, some proved to be winners. Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI ) surpassed the $10 mark. But the analyst community has soured on others, pulling their consensus ratings from “strong buy” to “moderate buy.”

That’s why I’m here with an update for InvestorPlace readers. The following 10 stocks all have “strong buy” consensus ratings and price targets that imply greater than 15% upside from their current share prices. They’re cheap stocks with rich paths ahead.

Cheap Stocks to Buy: SmileDirectClub (SDC)

Projected 12-Month Upside: 34%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC ) went public in September 2019 at $23 per share. Since its IPO, its price chart hasn’t exactly been pearly white. SDC stock is down 33% since September, but it may be straightening things up (pun intended). The company recently turned things around, rallying almost 40% from lows near $8. And analysts like what they see, offering a 12-month price target of $17.73 per share.

SmileDirectClub also has a compelling narrative to back up the hype. The company offers a unique approach to orthodontics that allows patients to get straight teeth from the comfort of their homes. That’s right, embracing telemedicine — or teledentistry — patients can sign up for online consultations with licensed doctors, receive their aligning trays in the mail and complete teeth-straightening treatment without appointments and all the metal. The cost is also significantly cheaper than traditional orthodontics. National averages for braces run between $6,000-$8,000 but you can get an SDC treatment for just under $2,000.

Still feeling a bit skeptical? History has SDC’s back. Although it operates under a slightly different model (patients still have to make in-person appointments), Align Technologies (NASDAQ: ALGN ) has been a stellar success. You might be more familiar with its Invisalign product, which has driven the company’s returns. The company is up 380% in the last five years and almost 2,000% since its January 2001 IPO.

Promising convenience and big potential, SmileDirectClub is an excellent cheap stock to buy.

The Meet Group (MEET)

Projected 12-Month Upside: 15%

Once taboo, dating apps are now a thing of the mainstream. Heck, it’s not uncommon for couples to end up in long-term relationships — and even marriages — after a swipe or two on their favorite platform. That’s where The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET ) comes in. The company operates what it calls human connection applications under brands such as MeetMe, Lovoo, Skout, Tagged and Growlr.

With a share price just over $5, MEET stock is up almost 50% over the last six months. And analysts agree that the next 12 months are also rich with potential. The stock has a “strong buy” consensus rating and a 12-month price target of $6.19, implying another 15% of upside.

So why are analysts in love with this cheap stock? The answer is two-fold.

When the company reported earnings Nov. 7, things were looking up. Earnings of 13 cents per share beat consensus estimates, and revenue of $52.6 million was up from $45.7 million a year ago. This quarter’s earnings beat wasn’t a one-off, either. It marked the fourth-straight quarter of earnings beats for Meet Group stock.

The second part of this love story is The Meet Group’s cutting-edge dating technology. On Oct. 29, the company announced the release of a brand new livestreaming dating game. Inspired by TV dating shows, the game NextDate matches current users in a group and features a “Love-o-meter” to help with ranking “contestants.” If you see someone you like, you can select to be paired with him or her for a one-on-one livestreaming date.

This game, and online dating in general, play on major themes of technology that will thrive through the rest of 2020 and beyond. This means MEET stock should stay on any list of cheap stocks to buy for the foreseeable future.

Angi Homeservices (ANGI)

Projected 12-Month Upside: 31%

Shares of Angi Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI ) stock began trading in October 2017, following a merger of Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor. Now, ANGI encompasses those brands as well as Handy, CraftJack and HomeStars.

Although it’s not exactly breaking news that e-commerce — and Amazon — is disrupting everything, it’s still important to note that the trend weighed on the home services market. But now, it looks like Angi’s Homeservices is ready to make a comeback.

A quick trip to the Angie’s List website can match you with air duct cleaning, floor repair or holiday decorating specialists, just to name a few. And this streamlined home services process is exactly what will keep boosting ANGI stock.

To be fair, since 2017, ANGI stock hasn’t had the smoothest run. But when the company reported earnings Nov. 6, shares climbed 21.5%. Reflecting on the third quarter, CEO Brandon Ridenour also said that Angi’s Homeservices was once again on the path to growth.

So what’s behind this resurgence?

It seems like consumers and businesses are embracing the online business model, allowing for future growth. Some estimate that this home-improvement services market is worth as much as $400 billion — and the global market for home services “is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 52% through 2022.”

So, as more people hop to their phones to find a service provider, Angi’s Homeservices and ANGI stock will continue this turnaround. With a share price just over $9 and a 12-month price target of $12.20, the future looks bright.

Vonage (VG)

Projected 12-Month Upside: 49%

Vonage (NYSE: VG ) is getting a makeover, and boy, does it need one.

After the company’s 2006 IPO, Vonage customers filed a class-action lawsuit after early investors lost money. By the end of the year, VG stock was down almost 60%.

And 2019 wasn’t much prettier, bringing a 20% share-price decline. But things might finally be looking up. Since the start of the new year, VG shares have been in the green, up 2%. And after a long history of transformations and failures, Vonage shareholders are probably crossing their fingers that this makeover sticks.

From a residential telecommunications provider to a voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services provider, Vonage is a company that had already transformed once. Now, inspired by big names like Salesforce (NYSE: CRM ) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), the company is switching to the software-as-a-service world.

On Oct. 30, Vonage announced several new products, a new logo and a fresh marketing campaign designed to make one thing very clear: The company plans on being a leader in this new software era.