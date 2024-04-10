SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

DAL Stock Earnings: Delta Air Lines Beats EPS, Beats Revenue for Q1 2024

Delta Air Lines just reported results for the first quarter of 2024

By InvestorPlace Earnings Apr 10, 2024, 10:52 am EDT

Source: Lerner Vadim / Shutterstock.com

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) just reported results for the first quarter of 2024.

  • Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of 45 cents. This was above the analyst estimate for EPS of 36 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $13.75 billion.
  • This was 9.39% better than the analyst estimate for revenue of $12.57 billion.

