VUZI Stock Earnings: Vuzix Misses EPS, Misses Revenue for Q1 2024

Vuzix just reported results for the first quarter of 2024

By InvestorPlace Earnings May 9, 2024, 8:58 pm EDT

Source: iQoncept / Shutterstock

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) just reported results for the first quarter of 2024.

  • Vuzix reported earnings per share of -16 cents. This was below the analyst estimate for EPS of -15 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $2.00 million.
  • This was 15.80% worse than the analyst estimate for revenue of $2.38 million.

