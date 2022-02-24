Podcast: Does Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Create a Historic Buying Opportunity?

In this episode, Aaron and I talk about what is top-of-mind for most people right now — the Russia-Ukraine invasion — and how it might impact the overall economy.
If sanctions on Russia reaccelerate inflation, there is potential for the U.S. Federal Reserve to intervene. Though, if tensions escalate, governments and central banks around the world will support their own economies — meaning this conflict will mostly likely not be an issue. It will create some near-term turbulence, and that will be a great buying opportunity.
We also discuss how crypto is looking these days. Folks with deeper pockets, who also invest in stocks, have begun buying into cryptocurrency. Now we’re seeing crypto follow along with larger market trends. Although this correlation has emerged during a bad time — see; Putin, inflation, the Fed — long-term, this is a great thing. It shows there’s now mainstream financial support in this ecosystem. And Aaron and I chat about how to play this space.
And speaking of fintech, we pivot to SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI). Surprise — I’m bullish here. So long, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Bye-bye, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). SoFi will be the bank of the future. It is building an empire. And the stock is way undervalued. There are a lot of competitors in this space, but SoFi’s team is superb — putting them head and shoulders above the rest.
Similar to how SoFi is redefining the way we bank, Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) is redefining transportation. But is LCID the stock to buy and hold to play the EV Revolution? Like the fintech realm, there are tons of competitors here. But what do I love about Lucid? Its team is unprecedented.
I also talk about the bull case for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR). Don’t get spooked like the market did. The company is struggling with supply chain issues. And it’s made its software so good that it’s cannibalizing the need for its own cameras. But that’s actually great long-term. The more it can get into the software space, the better off it will be.
And Aaron and I get into the weeds with what’s going on with the Trump SPAC rally. Truth be told — no pun intended — there’s a huge chunk of the population who are suspicious of Facebook, who distrust government, and who dislike censorship. And so there’s a solid story here. It just comes down to execution.