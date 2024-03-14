Your NVIDIA Questions, Answered…

Before I get into today’s piece, I want to thank everyone who joined me yesterday afternoon for the Emergency Cash Bubble Briefing event.
Now, switching gears to today's Market 360, I want to share my answers to some questions about NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and AI that I received recently…
Answering the Most Asked AI Questions
There is one stock that has been the most talked about in the headlines so far this year: NVIDIA Corporation.
NVIDIA is now the undisputed leader of the Magnificent Seven. This stock has led the overall market rally this year, with gains of 77% year-to-date. After becoming a trillion-dollar company last year (by market cap), it blew through the $2 trillion mark this year – and is currently valued at about $2.2 trillion.
Given the surge in this stock and the attention it has garnered from institutional and individual investors alike, NVDA is the stock I get asked the most about these days. So, let’s go over a few of these questions today…
“What is your target price for NVDA?”
I don’t typically set target prices. I’d rather ride the stocks as long as they continue to rank well in Portfolio Grader.
Now, for those of you who want to trade or take profits off the table, that’s fine. But we don’t want to sell outright. That’s because, as you can see below, NVDA earns a B-rating for fundamentals and an A quantitative grade, giving it a total grade of A in Portfolio Grader.
In other words, the stock still has robust forecasted earnings and revenue growth, positive analyst revisions and persistent buying pressure. All of which should drive this stock even higher.
“What is the next NVDA?”
Honestly, there is not another stock out there right now that could be considered the next NVDA. This company has explosive sales and earnings growth that no other company can replicate right now.
For the current quarter, analysts expect NVDA’s sales to surge 240.7% year-over-year and for earnings to soar 413.3% year-over-year. The stock has also benefited from positive analyst revisions.
You simply cannot find better earnings and sales growth than that!
The bottom line: NVIDIA still represents our best bet on the red-hot AI craze. And given its strong earnings and sales growth, it should continue to meander higher in the upcoming weeks and months.
Now, having said that, there are other AI-related stocks that I like.
“You have said before that 80% of our tech portfolio should be invested in NVDA. Do you still believe this?”
Let me be very clear: NVDA should not account for 80% of your personal portfolios or even 80% of your tech portfolio. I am simply saying that NVDA should account for the bulk of your artificial intelligence stocks.
For example, let’s say you own NVDA and a handful of other AI stocks in your portfolio. When considering your AI-related positions, NVDA should account for your biggest allocation.
Essentially, it is very important to allocate your positions properly to help control your portfolio’s underlying volatility. So, while you don’t want to overweight it with NVDA – it should be your largest AI position.
I just want to reiterate this because I think this gets lost in the hype. Currently, AI hardware is where the profits are. And since AI applications and software require a massive amount of computing power, any company looking to incorporate AI needs NVIDIA’s best-in-class chips. Period.
That being said, the reality is that AI will be necessary for every company to better understand its customers. For example, AI will hurt storefront retailers that do not adapt accordingly, while those with a big online presence – and that know their customers – will prosper.
So, to profit in the current environment, you want to be invested in companies that are properly incorporating AI into their businesses or stand to directly profit from it.
That's why I've used my system to flag five stocks with the most profit potential from the current AI boom.
I am confident a large chunk of the money that's sitting on the sidelines right now will flow into AI stocks.
My system has flagged several stocks positioned to benefit from this trend.
The goal is to spot high-quality small-cap stocks that are primed to surge from explosive trends like AI before the rest of the market catches on.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)