Walmart: Christmas Eve Hours 2015

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has announced its Christmas Eve hours for 2015.

The retailer announced that it will keep its doors open until 8 p.m. the night before Christmas. The move is extended to super Walmart stores as well.

The company has geared up for the busy holiday rush, hiring 60,000 workers to meet shopping demands over the next few days.

If you are buying candy at Walmart, make sure you don’t buy this kind of Dove chocolate if you have a food allergy.

WMT stock is up 0.8% Wednesday.