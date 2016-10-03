3 Coal Stocks That Are as Good as Gold Thanks to the 2016 Election

In the seemingly endless saga that is the 2016 election, coal stocks have surprisingly emerged as the undisputed winner. There’s no need to pour over butterfly ballots — coal stocks have been kicking butt and taking names. Indeed, the only sector that can rival the industry is gold mining. That’s saying a lot considering the mind-boggling gains that precious metals have made this year.

The reversal of fortune couldn’t be more acute. Coal stocks were thrust into the limelight of the 2016 election cycle from the get go — and not in a good way. Democrat Hillary Clinton caused waves earlier this year at a rally promoting her clean-energy program.

Inexplicably, she stated, “We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.” The admission confirmed suspicions that a Clinton administration would mirror President Obama’s, who once vowed to “bankrupt” coal stocks.

Under ordinary circumstances, the only thing that would be bankrupted is the Clinton campaign. Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you look at it — the 2016 election is unlike any other. This is the year of Teflon, where absolutely nothing sticks for long.

A large portion of that is due to Republican Donald Trump. The brash billionaire’s media controversies more than offset the missteps of Hillary Clinton. And even when Trump had the advantage — as he did regarding coal stocks — he was unable to pin Clinton down. She later clarified her remarks, and backed off from an aggressive posture against coal country.

But for coal stocks, the drama of the 2016 election was a double victory. First, “The Donald” came to the industry’s defense, and many swing-state voters responded in kind. That obviously generated plenty of positive publicity. Perhaps more significantly, the Democrats were unhorsed from their “holier-than-thou” clean energy initiatives. Coal stocks proved they weren’t going to go down without a bitter fight, garnering respect from an otherwise hostile crowd.

The effect is tangible. Several left-for-dead coal stocks are making a remarkable recovery. Even initial public offerings like Arch Coal Inc (OTCMKTS: ACIIQ ) are steadily gaining. This is occurring despite the fact that their political champion in Trump is not doing well in the polls.

No matter what happens in the 2016 election, it finally looks like a good year for coal stocks!

