3 Covered Calls for $1,000 in New Year’s Cash

Now that we know Donald Trump has won the election, despite all the nonsense over electors not casting their assigned votes, we can get down to business selling covered calls on some unloved financial stocks.

Source: Grab Media

These little guys have been beaten down because of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fears, but it looks like that agency may blow up under Trump. So now is a good time to buy a few of these stocks anyway — since they are undervalued — and make some cash by selling covered calls against them.

I like selling covered calls on undervalued companies for income because I don’t want to buy a bad stock that just happens to pay a rich premium, and get stuck with it if the price goes down.

Many investors foolishly ignore small and mid-cap stocks when they have the greatest possibility of long-term returns. That’s too bad, because they also can offer large premiums and selling covered calls can reduce risk. That’s why I use this strategy in my forthcoming stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio.

In no particular order, here are the trades:

