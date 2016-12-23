The 10 Best Fidelity Funds for 2017

The best Fidelity funds for 2017 cover a diverse blend of mutual fund types that will be crucial for navigating what is sure to be a challenging year for investors.

As the market and economy enter the late phase of the business cycle, rising interest rates and high relative valuations for stocks will mean that investors will need to be cautious by tapping down on the riskier fund types and by spreading market risk across diverse categories.

With that said, 2017 is not a time to be exceedingly cautious because investor sentiment is positive and the fourth-quarter 2016 Donald Trump rally can continue well into the New Year, as long as expected economic conditions remain in place to support higher equity prices.

In summary, investors can remain optimistic in 2017 but are wise to exercise caution by avoiding unnecessary risk and by implementing smart diversification tactics.

Fortunately the best Fidelity funds — like these — can meet the challenges faced by investors in 2017.

Next Page