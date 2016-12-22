Biggest Movers in Transportation Stocks Now – PXS CIG PHII ERA

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Transportation sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

Pyxis Tankers Cmn ( PXS ): PXS stock is up 10.76% today.

Comp En De Mn Cemig Ads ( CIG ): CIG stock is up 5.19% today.

PHI Inc ( PHII ): PHII stock is up 4.31% today.

Era Group Inc Common Stock W ( ERA ): ERA stock is up 3.54% today.

Ellomay Capital Ltd Ordinary Sh ( ELLO ): ELLO stock is up 3.16% today.

Dht Holdings ( DHT ): DHT stock is up 2.97% today.

Antero Resources Midstream Llc ( AM ): AM stock is up 2.74% today.

Rice Midstream Partners LP ( RMP ): RMP stock is up 2.49% today.

Star Bulk Carriers ( SBLK ): SBLK stock is up 3.14% today.

Dcp Midstream Partners LP ( DPM ): DPM stock is up 2.18% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

Tidewater Inc ( TDW ): TDW stock is down 12.94% today.

Globus Maritime Limi ( GLBS ): GLBS stock is down 9.53% today.

Clean Energy Fuels ( CLNE ): CLNE stock is down 9.82% today.

Ntn Buzztime ( NTN ): NTN stock is down 7.79% today.

Dryships Inc ( DRYS ): DRYS stock is down 7.39% today.

Navigator Holdings ( NVGS ): NVGS stock is down 6% today.

Hornbeck Offshore Services ( HOS ): HOS stock is down 4.91% today.

Dorian Lpg Ltd ( LPG ): LPG stock is down 4.57% today.

Videocon D2H Ltd Ads ( VDTH ): VDTH stock is down 4.05% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.