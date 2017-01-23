Chinese New Year Zodiac for 2017

The Chinese New Year in 2017 is coming up soon.

The Chinese Zodiac reveals that January 28 will be the new year in China. The day marks the turn of the calendar, according to the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.

The upcoming Chinese New Year will take us to the year of the rooster. China, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mauritius and the Philippines all celebrate the holiday.

The celebrations of the Chinese New Year take place over fifteen days, each of which is marked by its own slew of traditional activities, as well as a variety of dishes that help bring good fortune along with the change brought about by time.

On New Year’s Eve, a “reunion dinner” takes place where dishes of meat are prepared, including large portions of pork and chicken, as well as fish. There is also a large hot pot that marks the coming together of family.

Duck, chicken sausage, lobster and other meats are often celebrated on the Chinese New Year. Red packets are passed around, wishing wealth, happiness and good fortune to others–many of these packets often come with money and blessings.

A festival in Southern China is often associated with mandarin oranges, which are especially popular during this time of the year. There is also a gift exchange that often happens around this time of the year.

