Are Oil Stocks About to Punk Anxious Investors? SN CHK CRZO

A ski jumper who leans too far forward when they jump gets “ahead of their skis” and can wind up taking a nasty fall instead of making a long, clean jump. The same can be said in the oil patch, where investors in oil stocks may be anticipating big gains from small frackers based on scant evidence.

It’s true that oil is on a bull run. Prices for West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. standard, have more than doubled from their lows of last February. At oil’s current price of roughly $55 per barrel, it is possible that some oil stocks could be profitable in 2017 after suffering financial disasters over the last two years.

But many fracking companies in once-popular plays like Ohio’s Utica Shake, Oklahoma’s Anadarko Basin and especially the Eagle Ford play in South Texas are seeing exploding stock prices — even before financial gushers come in.

Take Sanchez Energy. Please.

One example is Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE: SN ), which focuses on the Eagle Ford, a sweep of old oil land running in an arc from Mexico and Laredo in South Texas all the way up to Dallas. The stock, which has a current market cap just short of $600 million, has more than doubled in value over the last year, to over $9 per share, even while it has struggled financially.

During the first three quarters of 2015 Sanchez accumulated losses of over $300 million, a whopping $5.60 per share, on revenue of about $310 million. The trend is positive. Operating expenses were cut from over $600 million during the September 2015 quarter to under $170 million for the most recent period. Operating cash flow has remained positive.

But the company’s efforts to pay back debt have run up against a fall in asset values. The debt-to-assets ratio at the end of last September was still 150%. No new long-term debt was taken on, but the value of the company’s assets fell by 20%.

I have a rooting interest here. My wife’s family leased some land to SN early in the decade, and the cash helped my kids get out of college debt-free. I even have a Sanchez hat. But unless the company’s results can blow past estimates — most expect losses to continue through the year — it’s hard for me to make a financial case for the stock.

Dead Men Drilling

Sanchez is not the only oil exploration company carrying a balance sheet uglier than the Cleveland Browns’ offensive line.

