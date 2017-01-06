R.I.P. Tilikum: 10 Things to Remember About SeaWorld’s Killer Whale

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS ) killer whale Tilikum has passed away.

The whale died Friday after being sick for a year. Here are 10 things to remember the animal by:

Tilikum as believed to be 36 years old.

The whale died of a lung infection surrounded by trainers and veterinarians at SeaWorld.

The animal was in captivity for most of its life and it was featured in the film Blackfish.

The documentary reveals that leaving the animal in captivity may have made it psychotic as it killed three people that it took down with it and drowned.

The whale’s voice was cracking due to the bacterial infection that was hampering it.

Tilikum was born in the icy waters of west Iceland.

It was first netted in 1983, before being condemned to a life in a cage, performing for profit.

The animal was part of Sealand at first, where it claimed its first victim, Keltie Byrne.

Tilikum was then sold to Seaworld as Sealand never recovered from the tragedy, closing down soon after.

The creature is very polarizing due to the fact that it claimed three lives. However, some will remember the orca for its strength and elegance as it performed for the people for many years.

Rest in peace, Tilikum. What do you think the whale’s legacy should embody for years to come?

SEAS stock fell 1.8% Friday.

