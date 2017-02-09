Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Finally Fires Back at Apple With Android Wear 2.0

After delaying the release for months, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) finally launched Android Wear 2.0, the new version of its smartwatch operating system. Along with the new OS, which incorporates advanced features like Google Assistant, new Google smartwatch hardware was announced. Made in partnership with LG, the new devices are premium quality, made to take full advantage of Android Wear 2.0 and ready to take on the Apple Watch.

Google knows it didn’t exactly hit the ball out of the park when it first released its Android Wear smartwatch OS. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has dominated the smartwatch market since its release and despite an overall cooling for smartwatches in general, it looks as though Apple Watch absolutely destroyed the competition over Christmas.

That has to be especially galling to Google, considering the Apple Watch is only compatible with iPhones, while Android Wear smartwatches work with nearly 90% of the smartphones being sold today. And while Apple Watch remains locked into a clunky square watch face, Android Wear supports the traditional, round wristwatch look.

Android Wear 2.0 Key Features

Google was originally supposed to release Android Wear 2.0 last September, but decided to delay it to this spring. The official announcement landed yesterday afternoon on GOOGL’s blog.

What did Google engineers spend the extra time working on? It appears that they had several major goals: improving on the basic features most smartwatch owners use (such as fitness tracking), cutting the cord to a smartphone with LTE support, and making Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches as compatible as possible with the iPhone.

Key features Google is showing off include:

Improved fitness tracking with Google Fit app

LTE support for running apps and making voice calls directly from a smartwatch without requiring connection to a smartphone

Google Assistant is integrated

Customizable watch face components

Google Play access direct from smartwatch

Support for hardware control similar to Apple Watch digital crown

In particular, the ability for more apps to run independently on Android Wear 2.0 devices — with no need to be connected to a smartwatch — means iPhone users will get almost the same experience as Android phone owners. Assuming GOOGL can convince them to skip the Apple Watch.

