Can General Motors Company (GM) Stock FINALLY Get Some Love?

In the three months since it last reported earnings, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) stock has been rising — though not nearly as much as it deserves. Hopefully, the upside for GM stock will continue starting today after the company delivered a solid fourth-quarter earnings beat.

On Tuesday morning, General Motors reported quarterly revenues of $43.9 billion that were well above estimates.

Net income for the quarter was $1.8 billion, or $1.19 per share, hurt by the strong dollar. Moreover, for the full year, the company sold 10 million vehicles — 2.78 million of them in the fourth quarter alone. GM also said that 56,000 employees will each be getting profit-sharing worth $12,000.

CEO Mary Barra previously reported that GM delivered 195,900 cars in January, and while that was down 4.9%, the average selling price was $34,500 — a new record for the month, indicating strong demand. The company is expecting earnings growth during 2017 and has increased its stock purchase program.

Since last reporting earnings, GM stock had risen 18%. But even at a Feb. 9 opening price of $37.50 per share, you’re looking at a price-to-earnings multiple of just 4.2 and a dividend that yields 4.1%.

I can’t stress this enough: This is not normal. Not when it’s “normal” in the current market for a yield of 3% to look appetizing, and where a P/E of 18 is considered average.

Maybe now, those ratios will change.

GM Stock: The Most Unloved Equity on The Street?

Ever since the 2008 crash and government bailout, General Motors stock has been treated like dirt. No matter what GM does, it can’t get out of first gear.

Its January sales numbers, as good as they were, still disappointed the Street, where analysts noted inventory remains high. Analysts said they were hopeful on the numbers going into earnings, but their hopes were underwhelming. This came despite their noting that CEO Mary Barra has a habit of under-promising and over-delivering, and that her most recent statement on earnings, delivered Jan. 10, was positive.

This earnings report was well-telegraphed, but no one took notice. Analysts were expecting earnings of just $1.14 per share on revenue of $42.2 billion. The whisper number was a hoped-for $1.20 per share. And the actual figure came very close to the whisper.

Of the 26 analysts covering GM stock, however, slightly more than half rated it as a “hold” going into earnings. There was scant momentum toward a “buy,” though only for investors seeking income.

