LendingClub Corp (LC) Stock Isn’t Doomed After Q4 Earnings, But …

Heading into the company’s fourth quarter earnings report, things were looking up for LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC ). LendingClub did dip a bit ahead of its Q4 earnings release, but LC stock still was up by more than 80% from its May lows below $4. A solid Q3 report, plus a billion-dollar funding deal, established that the business had stabilized.

That didn’t mean LendingClub’s problems were fixed, of course. LC stock still trades well off post-IPO highs above $25. LendingClub itself is unprofitable, if modestly so. But it appeared that the worst of the company’s problems were behind it — hopefully.

New management was rebuilding investor trust — particularly after a scandal involving former CEO Renaud Laplanche. Funders were back, including the recent $1.3 billion investment from a subsidiary of the National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF ). And LendingClub originated nearly $2 billion in loans in its third quarter, in line with its plans. Some of those originations required LendingClub to pay incentives to entice lenders to stick with the platform, which took $11 million off Q3 earnings. But those payments stopped in September — further evidence that the business had normalized.

LendingClub earnings on Tuesday evening seem to support that narrative — yet LC stock sold off by 9% on Wednesday regardless.

But the negative reaction makes some sense. LendingClub may have stabilized its operations, but this is where the hard work begins.

Why LC Stock Declined After Q4 Earnings

LendingClub’s fourth-quarter earnings did beat analyst expectations. An adjusted net loss of 2 cents per share beat the Street by a penny. A revenue decline of 4% was five points better than the consensus.

But the numbers also illustrate a company still working to rebound from its 2016 struggles.

While loan originations increased against the previous quarter (albeit by less than 1%), they were down 23% year-over-year. Revenue yield (revenue as a percentage of originations) rose sharply, but mostly due to higher fees. Adjusted EBITDA reversed from positive $25 million a year ago to a loss of over $2 million in Q4 2016.

The larger issue appears to be 2017 guidance. In the LendingClub earnings release, the company forecast revenue of $565 million-$595 million. That figure came in below analyst estimates, which averaged $597 million. LC does expect to return to EBITDA profitability, with that figure projected at $40 million-$55 million after a full-year loss in 2016. But even those levels suggest a decline from 2015, when LendingClub earned almost $70 million on that basis.

All told, there’s a bit of a “sell the news” feeling to the market’s reaction.

Investors have bid up LC stock over the past few months in advance of the business stabilizing. That stabilization appears to have occurred. Banks have returned to the platform, funding 31% of loans in Q4 against just 13% in Q3. Originations were just shy of $2 billion, in line with company targets. All told, LendingClub earnings show a company that is past the worst of its problems.

The catch is that LendingClub stock is priced for a bit more than that.

Next Page